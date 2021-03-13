Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) vs. Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Critical Survey

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) and Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.2% of Viveve Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Viveve Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Zynex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Viveve Medical and Zynex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viveve Medical $6.57 million 1.16 -$42.53 million ($338.00) -0.01 Zynex $45.47 million 13.41 $9.49 million $0.28 60.25

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Viveve Medical. Viveve Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Viveve Medical has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynex has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Viveve Medical and Zynex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viveve Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zynex 0 2 2 0 2.50

Zynex has a consensus price target of $21.63, indicating a potential upside of 28.19%. Given Zynex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zynex is more favorable than Viveve Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Viveve Medical and Zynex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viveve Medical -661.57% -243.62% -139.23% Zynex 18.08% 50.67% 35.56%

Summary

Zynex beats Viveve Medical on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device. The company also supplies electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body and batteries for use in electrotherapy products; and distributes Comfortrac for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it offers blood volume monitor, a non-invasive medical device for monitoring central blood volume for use in operating and recovery rooms to detect blood loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Zynex, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

