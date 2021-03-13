VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,091 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in VMware by 4,464.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after buying an additional 3,646,131 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in VMware by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after buying an additional 1,087,452 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its holdings in VMware by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $704,721,000 after acquiring an additional 855,559 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in VMware by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,107,217 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $302,744,000 after acquiring an additional 552,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 19.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $466,976,000 after buying an additional 536,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cleveland Research downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.65.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.99. 4,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,886. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.14. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $161.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

