VNT Chain 24 Hour Volume Hits $129,857.00 (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 62.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One VNT Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded down 45.9% against the U.S. dollar. VNT Chain has a total market cap of $3.27 million and $129,857.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain is a coin. Its launch date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

