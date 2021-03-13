Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $64.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.79. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

