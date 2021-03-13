Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.08.

VRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Adam Valkin sold 451,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $15,627,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,365 shares of company stock valued at $20,962,543 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vroom by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after buying an additional 212,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter worth $10,536,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 74,148 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRM stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. Vroom has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.09.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.20 million. Vroom’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

