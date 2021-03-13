VULCANO Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $31.00 (VULC)

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, VULCANO has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One VULCANO coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VULCANO has a market cap of $147,982.42 and approximately $31.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

VULCANO Profile

VULCANO (CRYPTO:VULC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VULCANO’s official website is vulcano.io . VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcano ($VULC) is a Proof-of-Stake and Masternode-based cryptocurrency with a focus on geothermal research and development. Named after the Vulcano island in the Tyrrhenian Sea, a geothermally active area, Vulcano strives to use blockchain and distributed consensus to help contribute to raising funds for the advancement of earth-science based technologies such as geothermal power. With a heavy focus on community, Vulcano strives to become a strong community-based effort to advance scientific research. “

VULCANO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VULCANO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VULCANO using one of the exchanges listed above.

