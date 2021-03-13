VULCANO Trading 24.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VULC)

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. VULCANO has a market cap of $144,674.17 and $30.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VULCANO has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VULCANO coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VULCANO alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

VULCANO Profile

VULCANO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VULCANO is vulcano.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcano ($VULC) is a Proof-of-Stake and Masternode-based cryptocurrency with a focus on geothermal research and development. Named after the Vulcano island in the Tyrrhenian Sea, a geothermally active area, Vulcano strives to use blockchain and distributed consensus to help contribute to raising funds for the advancement of earth-science based technologies such as geothermal power. With a heavy focus on community, Vulcano strives to become a strong community-based effort to advance scientific research. “

VULCANO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VULCANO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VULCANO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VULCANO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VULCANO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.