Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Stock Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,226,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 4.20% of Wabash National worth $38,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

NYSE WNC opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.93.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $404.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.10 million. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $152,550.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

