Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,308 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.7% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 46,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,547 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,232,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 288,372 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $41,984,079.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,580,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,766,479.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,473,947 shares of company stock worth $1,070,279,069. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.39.

Walmart stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,535,780. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $379.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.