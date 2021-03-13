Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC Acquires 14,858 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,858 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable makes up approximately 1.4% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of BEPC traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,254. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.73. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $63.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

