Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for approximately 1.4% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 224,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.27. 11,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,767. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $51.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

