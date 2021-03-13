Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,313 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 0.6% of Credit Agricole S A’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $18,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,450. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $121.79 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $125.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.34.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.55%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

