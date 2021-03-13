Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,475,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 198,055 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.6% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 0.82% of Waste Management worth $409,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 5.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,010 shares of company stock worth $2,652,450. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.79. 1,768,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,017. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $125.56. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.