Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) by 199.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,810 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Watford worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watford in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watford in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Watford by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Watford by 277.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Watford during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. 33.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

In related news, major shareholder Arch Capital Group Ltd. sold 460,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $15,971,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WTRE stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $693.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.90. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $36.79.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.70). Equities research analysts expect that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

