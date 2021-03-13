Waves Enterprise Price Tops $0.22 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $9.10 million and $199,299.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.08 or 0.00451540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00061890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00050699 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00068303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00081610 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.73 or 0.00518257 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011980 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.