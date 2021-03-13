WazirX Price Up 72% Over Last Week (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 72% higher against the dollar. WazirX has a market cap of $115.45 million and approximately $63.90 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000798 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.14 or 0.00451941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00060872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00050465 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00068106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00081106 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.30 or 0.00514173 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011934 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 236,054,790 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

