WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,240 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,810,000. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 122,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 20,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $87.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.04.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

