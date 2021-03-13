Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 139,820 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,820 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.45% of Targa Resources worth $27,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 10,402,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,944,000 after purchasing an additional 544,091 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 40.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,689,000 after buying an additional 1,866,181 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,674,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,644,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,388,000 after purchasing an additional 832,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 9.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 136,436 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $775,000 in the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

