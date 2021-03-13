Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 18,225 Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,843,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,225 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.35% of PQ Group worth $26,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in PQ Group by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 30,402 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PQ Group in the 4th quarter worth $743,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PQ Group by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 32,678 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PQ Group in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PQ Group by 587.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 52,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 44,640 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PQ Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Shares of PQ Group stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.49. PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $281.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

