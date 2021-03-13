Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 24,798 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 24,798 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.40% of LHC Group worth $26,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 456 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in LHC Group by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in LHC Group by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in LHC Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHCG opened at $190.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.03. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $236.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $532.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.11.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

