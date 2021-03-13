Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stake Boosted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Welltower by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Welltower by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.69.

WELL traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $73.25. 6,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436,150. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.74. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

