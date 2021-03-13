Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 12,100 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.16% of ONE Gas worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,294,000 after acquiring an additional 183,239 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 817,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,791,000 after buying an additional 175,279 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 30.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,142,000 after buying an additional 184,890 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 781,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after buying an additional 200,178 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 734,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,367,000 after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,297. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $92.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.10%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OGS. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America cut ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones began coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.13.

ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

