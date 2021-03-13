Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 13,886 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 346,589 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 350,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ford Motor by 44.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,768,742 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 855,655 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 39,223 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ford Motor by 23.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 996,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 189,664 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

