Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 30,190 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,190 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 21,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

APAM traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,822. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

