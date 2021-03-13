Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 5,904 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HII. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,016.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HII traded up $5.25 on Friday, hitting $195.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,785. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.29 and its 200 day moving average is $161.37. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $209.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.09.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

