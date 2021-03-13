Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 70,600 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 548,753 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,600 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 15,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBS stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 55,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $16.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

