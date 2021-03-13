Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.27.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $122.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $127.08. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 145.98, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

