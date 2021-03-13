Westpac Banking Corp Buys 15,215 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $43.88. 1,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,563. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $44.79.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

