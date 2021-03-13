Westpac Banking Corp Buys 22,439 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,439 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of STAG Industrial worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,574,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,622,000 after buying an additional 912,314 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 465.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,354,000 after buying an additional 468,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 112.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,390,000 after buying an additional 353,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,414,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STAG stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.59. 9,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,734. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 78.80%.

In related news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STAG. Bank of America upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

