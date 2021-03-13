Westpac Banking Corp Buys 48,370 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,370 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 152,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 845,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,359,000 after purchasing an additional 583,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $976,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF opened at $42.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

