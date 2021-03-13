Westpac Banking Corp Buys 57,125 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,125 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.53% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 491,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 220,946 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 46,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $54,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AKR traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 78.62, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $21.06.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. Research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

AKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

