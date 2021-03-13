Westpac Banking Corp Buys New Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 89,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,000. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.17% of Exponent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,585.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of EXPO opened at $98.65 on Thursday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $100.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.80 and its 200 day moving average is $83.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.77 and a beta of 0.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. Analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.67%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

