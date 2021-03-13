Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,767 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.40% of Columbia Property Trust worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Columbia Property Trust stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $14.96. 8,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,132. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -295.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

