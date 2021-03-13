Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $397,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,970 shares of company stock worth $787,334 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.26. The company had a trading volume of 62,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,499. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

