Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,530.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.28. 10,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.93. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $357.12. The company has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

