Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.17% of Avnet worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 8.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 14.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

AVT traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $39.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,161. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.