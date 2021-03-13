Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Amdocs worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Amdocs by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Amdocs by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

DOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $79.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,132. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.95. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

