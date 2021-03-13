Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $290,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,908 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 282,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,926,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

NYSE:TSM opened at $118.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $613.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

