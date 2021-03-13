Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,178 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.16% of Brighthouse Financial worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 139,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 24,899 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 163,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 45,256 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:BHF traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $44.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.00. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $44.83.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
