Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,178 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.16% of Brighthouse Financial worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 139,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 24,899 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 163,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 45,256 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BHF traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $44.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.00. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $44.83.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

