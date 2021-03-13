Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,236 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.15% of Clean Harbors worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at $411,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 4.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 16.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $89.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,162. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $91.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.01 and a 200-day moving average of $70.84.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $796.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.62 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

In related news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $863,900.00. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

