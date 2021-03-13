Westpac Banking Corp Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,029,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVR. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NVR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,023.60.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,538.83 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,043.01 and a 1 year high of $4,832.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,603.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,237.61. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $64.41 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.