Westpac Banking Corp Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,907 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,559,691 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,163,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,579 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,123,239 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $325,503,000 after purchasing an additional 430,296 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,140.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,494,899 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $141,654,000 after buying an additional 98,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 814.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $115,816,000 after buying an additional 5,457,713 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,261 shares of company stock valued at $265,935. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

HAL opened at $24.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

