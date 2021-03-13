Westpac Banking Corp Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 676.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64,297 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Agree Realty worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,326,000 after buying an additional 17,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000.

Shares of ADC opened at $67.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average of $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.25. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.23 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

In other Agree Realty news, CFO Simon Leopold bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,473.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Mizuho cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

