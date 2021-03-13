Westpac Banking Corp Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,512 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 685,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.42. The company had a trading volume of 20,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,619. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.97.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

