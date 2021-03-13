Westpac Banking Corp Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 101.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 1,347.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,122,000 after purchasing an additional 934,233 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $187,334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $41,262,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,825,000 after purchasing an additional 155,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Rentals by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,323,000 after acquiring an additional 151,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of URI stock traded up $2.84 on Friday, hitting $313.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,225. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $321.94.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.32.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.