Westpac Banking Corp Has $5.58 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Waters by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,640,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,148,162,000 after buying an additional 62,028 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Waters by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 850,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,453,000 after buying an additional 15,995 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Waters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 594,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,184,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Waters by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 367,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,833,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Waters by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 326,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,973,000 after buying an additional 201,355 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters stock traded down $4.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,774. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $154.39 and a 52 week high of $299.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.83.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.