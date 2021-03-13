Westpac Banking Corp Has $5.72 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

D stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.83. 15,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $87.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,621.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

