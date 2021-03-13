Westpac Banking Corp Has $6.02 Million Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,947,000 after acquiring an additional 478,279 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,094,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,956 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,879,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,453,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,600,000 after acquiring an additional 96,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,454,000 after acquiring an additional 117,402 shares during the last quarter.

RARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

In related news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 6,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $856,377.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,157,067.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,245 shares of company stock worth $12,307,304. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $125.15. 2,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,810. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $179.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 2.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

