Westpac Banking Corp Has $6.25 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,825,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,921 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,211,000 after acquiring an additional 902,926 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,770,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,571,000 after acquiring an additional 733,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,780,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,265,000 after acquiring an additional 586,231 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMC stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.39. 7,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

