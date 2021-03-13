Westpac Banking Corp Has $6.41 Million Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,290 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.16.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $13.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.25. 122,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,051. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.88 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.55 and a 200 day moving average of $228.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of -181.54 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,856,082. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

